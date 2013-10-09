PharmaSphere: Global Dealmaking and Operations Strategies in the CRO Market Available at Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- PharmaSphere: Global Dealmaking and Operations Strategies in the CRO Market report covers the dealmaking activity and infrastructure investments of over 50 public and privately held contract research organizations. This report discusses and analyzes over 60 strategic deals struck by large and niche/specialty service providers. GlobalDatas Industry Dynamics team evaluates the strategic drivers, fit, acquisition costs and revenue potential of these deals to illustrate the strategies different contractors are using to gain market share.



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Highlights



About the Report



The report is organized into four geographies (North America, Europe, APAC and Emerging Markets) providing a drill-down analysis of each segments revenue and growth leaders, partnership and deal activity, and operations footprint. Each region has an Operations and Global Service Delivery section, which discusses how CROs are deploying their physical resources, and how they intend to use plant expansion to meet the needs of their customers. Lastly, this report provides GlobalDatas outlook on the CRO sector and each companys future competitive position.



The CRO market is highly fragmented made up of some 1,000 individual companies, most of which are privately owned. These companies vary significantly in size and breadth of services from a four-person bioanalysis research lab in Thailand to companies like Quintiles and Covance, which have tens of thousands of employees in over 100 countries across the globe. GlobalDatas coverage examines these CROs through a unique company-centric lens combining financial performance and resources allocation with partnering activity and regional developments to assess a companys overall strategy. This type of coverage is unlike any other analysis available, and delivers a consistent view into the evolution of these companies corporate growth. We also covered some 40 other privately held CROs to give our analysis more specificity and granularity.



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Key Questions Answered



What are the reasons for increased activity in strategic deals by leading and promising contract research organizations?

What drivers accounted for the revenue growth for the company over the past year?

Which trends will affect the CRO marketplace over the next few years?

What particular services or capabilities are my competitors developing?

Who are the revenue, and growth leaders in each region?

What specific business development activities are taking place, in terms of partnerships or M&A?

How are CROs growing their physical infrastructures and human resources to better serve the needs of their customers?

What region-specific operations and capabilities are CROs adding to gain share in the emerging markets?



Scope



This report provides analysis of the key drivers and trends shaping the global CRO market; including biologics manufacturing, emerging markets, and eClinical technologies

This report offers a deep dive into the synergies behind partnering and acquisition activity

The report contains a discussion of regional segment strategies

Firm utilization, resources management, and efficiency metrics

Leadership/Management Changes



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Reasons to buy



Analyze and track the strategies that these CROs are using to gain share in the increasingly competitive market

Use this information as an independent source for your due diligence and transaction strategy

Organize your sales and marketing strategy to identify companies with proprietary technologies to maximize opportunities for strategic investment or partnerships

Understand the various factors when structuring deal terms

Leverage this report to identify potential take-over targets, to select vendors, or to profile CRO services/therapeutic expertise



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