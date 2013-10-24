Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Pharmerging Markets 2012-2016 market report to its offering



Analysts forecast the Pharmerging market to grow at a CAGR of 12.44 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in healthcare spending. The Pharmerging market has also been witnessing an increase in partnerships among vendors. However, the price pressure could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Pharmerging Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the pharmerging regions, namely: China, Brazil, Russia, India, Mexico, Turkey, Poland, Indonesia, Argentina, Egypt, Pakistan, South Africa, Thailand, Romania, Ukraine, Venezuela, and Vietnam; it also covers the Pharmerging market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca plc., Bayer HealthCare AG., Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Corp. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Eisai Co Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly and Co., Merck & Co Inc. Novartis International AG., Novo Nordisk A/S., Pfizer Inc., Roche Holding Ltd., and Sanofi S.A.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144921/pharmerging-markets-2012-2016.html



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