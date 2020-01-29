Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2020 -- HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 32 pages on title 'PharmSource - Bio/Pharma CapEx Trends - 2019 Edition' with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America, Europe or South Asia, South America, Eastern Europe or Africa and important players such as Abbvie Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Amgen Inc, Astellas Pharma Inc, AstraZeneca Plc, Bachem Holding AG, Bayer AG, Biogen Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Cambrex Corp, Catalent Inc, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd, Dottikon ES Holding AG, Eli Lilly and Co, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Fresenius, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Lonza Group Ltd, Merck & Co Inc, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk AS, Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Recipharm AB, Sanofi, Siegfried Holding AG, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd, Syngene International Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, UCB SA.



Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2463620-pharmsource-bio-pharma-capex-trends-2019-edition



Summary



Captive capacity remains the largest impediment to faster growth of the contract manufacturing and development industry. Based on recent capital expenditure trends, it's clear that bio/pharma companies would rather "make than buy."



This expert trend report is a comprehensive look at the capital expenditure of pharma companies on manufacturing facilities/capabilities, including analysis of market cap patterns, headquarter geography and manufacturing services being invested in. It is a critical source for strategic planning efforts and will improve understanding of crucial components of the supply chain that will provide insights for supplier selection and management.



Scope



- This 32-page report gives an important expert quantitative analysis on the capital expenditure. Findings are based on the GlobalData's Financial Analytics tool, financials have been analyzed for 1,345 pharma companies. The 5 tables and 11 figures throughout the report illustrate major points and trends. This report is required reading for -

- - CMO executives and strategic decision-makers: improves understanding of the dose CMO industry and a critical input for strategic planning efforts.

- - Sourcing and procurement executives in bio/pharmaceutical companies: improving understanding of crucial components of the supply base that will provide insights for supplier selection and management.

- - Suppliers of capital components



Buy this report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2463620



Reasons to buy



- How are trends in CapEx related to company revenue?

- What has been the CapEx growth trends between 2014-2018?

- How do trends in CapEx vary by company market cap?

- How do CapEx trend change by company HQ location?

- What is the CapEx for leading public CDMOs?

- Which pharma companies have the highest number of CapEx projects?

- What CapEx projects were completed 2016-2018 or have a projected completion for 2019-2025 and which manufacturing services and facility locations are involved?



Companies Mentioned in the Report

Abbvie Inc

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc

Amgen Inc

Astellas Pharma Inc

AstraZeneca Plc

Bachem Holding AG

Bayer AG

Biogen Inc

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

Cambrex Corp

Catalent Inc

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd

Dottikon ES Holding AG

Eli Lilly and Co

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Fresenius

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson & Johnson

Lonza Group Ltd

Merck & Co Inc

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk AS

Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd

Pfizer Inc

Recipharm AB

Sanofi

Siegfried Holding AG

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd

Syngene International Ltd

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

UCB SA



Get customization & check for discount @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/request-discount/2463620-pharmsource-bio-pharma-capex-trends-2019-edition



1 Table of Contents

2 List of Tables

3 List of Figures

4 Executive Summary

5 Introduction

6 CapEx Overview

6.1 Mega Cap

6.2 Large Cap

6.3 Mid Cap

6.4 Small Cap

7 CapEx by Company Headquarter Location

8 CapEx Relative to Other Financial Indicators

9 Nature of Capital Expenditure - What Is Being Built?

10



....Continued



View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2463620-pharmsource-bio-pharma-capex-trends-2019-edition

Thanks for reading this article, you can also purchase individual chapter/section or regional report version such as North America, Europe or South Asia, South America, Eastern Europe or Africa.