PharmSource - Bio/Pharma CapEx Market: Rising Demand and Growth Opportunity
Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2020 -- HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 32 pages on title 'PharmSource - Bio/Pharma CapEx Trends - 2019 Edition' with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America, Europe or South Asia, South America, Eastern Europe or Africa and important players such as Abbvie Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Amgen Inc, Astellas Pharma Inc, AstraZeneca Plc, Bachem Holding AG, Bayer AG, Biogen Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Cambrex Corp, Catalent Inc, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd, Dottikon ES Holding AG, Eli Lilly and Co, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Fresenius, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Lonza Group Ltd, Merck & Co Inc, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk AS, Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Recipharm AB, Sanofi, Siegfried Holding AG, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd, Syngene International Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, UCB SA.
Summary
Captive capacity remains the largest impediment to faster growth of the contract manufacturing and development industry. Based on recent capital expenditure trends, it's clear that bio/pharma companies would rather "make than buy."
This expert trend report is a comprehensive look at the capital expenditure of pharma companies on manufacturing facilities/capabilities, including analysis of market cap patterns, headquarter geography and manufacturing services being invested in. It is a critical source for strategic planning efforts and will improve understanding of crucial components of the supply chain that will provide insights for supplier selection and management.
Scope
- This 32-page report gives an important expert quantitative analysis on the capital expenditure. Findings are based on the GlobalData's Financial Analytics tool, financials have been analyzed for 1,345 pharma companies. The 5 tables and 11 figures throughout the report illustrate major points and trends. This report is required reading for -
- - CMO executives and strategic decision-makers: improves understanding of the dose CMO industry and a critical input for strategic planning efforts.
- - Sourcing and procurement executives in bio/pharmaceutical companies: improving understanding of crucial components of the supply base that will provide insights for supplier selection and management.
- - Suppliers of capital components
Reasons to buy
- How are trends in CapEx related to company revenue?
- What has been the CapEx growth trends between 2014-2018?
- How do trends in CapEx vary by company market cap?
- How do CapEx trend change by company HQ location?
- What is the CapEx for leading public CDMOs?
- Which pharma companies have the highest number of CapEx projects?
- What CapEx projects were completed 2016-2018 or have a projected completion for 2019-2025 and which manufacturing services and facility locations are involved?
Companies Mentioned in the Report
