PharTiculate Provides Audible Pronunciation and Drug Information in Flash-Card Format

Albuquerque, NM -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- PharTiculate software is launching to provide the pharmacy and medical community a new informational tool. PharTiculate provides the user with audible drug pronunciation, brand and generic, legend or control, general diagnosis and phonetic pronunciation in a single viewing screen.



PharTiculate allows the person tasked with communicating drug information to access pertinent data in a ‘one-click’ application. Previously, drug information has required clicking through multiple screens to access the desired data and pronunciation of the drug name was often “guessed at”.



With PharTiculate, the user is able to communicate accurate drug information and pronounce the drug name with confidence, leaving the client satisfied they have received facts, not guesswork, and without being placed on hold. The reduction in hold time to search for drug data will increase employee productivity immediately. PharTiculate will also reduce the need to interrupt pharmacists and doctors for general drug knowledge.



The software is available for download from the website PharTiculate.com for $9.99 a month or $79.99 a year. Quantity discounts are available for corporations and a discounted Promo Code is offered for students. PharTiculate, LLC has plans to provide global access with language and alphabetic translations, as well as a mobile application for smart phone access in the future.