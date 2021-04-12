Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- Pharyngitis Diagnostic: Introduction



Pharyngitis is the medical condition that causes inflammation at the back of the throat which is known as pharynx. Pharyngitis is referred simply as sore throat. Pharyngitis may also lead to itchiness and difficulty in swallowing. Several viral and bacterial agents can cause pharyngitis, majority of which include adenoviruses, and group A streptococcus.



Pharyngitis is most commonly caused by viral infection such as common cold, influenza, and mononucleosis. Strep throat is one of the most common bacterial infections caused by group A streptococcus. The common symptoms of pharyngitis include sneezing, runny nose, headache, cough, fatigue, body aches, chills, and fever. Strep throat condition may lead to difficulty in swallowing, loss of appetite, nausea, fever, loss of taste, and swollen lymph nodes.



Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Pharyngitis Diagnostic Market



Incidence and prevalence of Group A streptococcus pharyngitis are gradually increasing across the globe. For instance, according to the CDC, report 2017, the incident rate of preventable invasive group A streptococcal disease increased from 5.8 per 100,000 in 2016 to 7.26 per 100,000 in 2017.



Moreover, according to the Center for Clinical Global Health Education, research, strep throat, caused by Group A streptococcus is a highly common cause of pharyngitis and, globally, 600 million people are affected every year with pharyngitis. Hence, increase in incidence of GAS pharyngitis continues to encourage the use of diagnostic test, thereby driving the market.



Several companies, as part of strategy, are investing a high proportion of their revenue in pipeline product development with an objective to generate tests with high efficacy, within a short period, along with research in first-in-type test candidates. For instance, in 2019, GenePOC Inc., received U.S. FDA clearance for GenePOC Strep A assay. The GenePOC Strep A assay can provide results from up to eight samples as early as within 42 minutes for positive specimens and in approximately 70 minutes for negative specimens, without the need for culture confirmation.



Asia Pacific to Lead Global Pharyngitis Diagnostic Market



Europe is a mature market for pharyngitis diagnostics; therefore, the market in the region has been stagnant. The growth rate witnessed by the market in Europe has been sluggish due to a well-established network of major market players, which creates relatively fewer opportunities for growth and business expansion for new market entrants. However, rise in geriatric population and favorable health care reimbursement regulations are likely to drive the market in the region during the forecast period.



The pharyngitis diagnostic market in several countries in Asia, including Malaysia, India, and China, is untouched or significantly underpenetrated as compared to that in countries in North America and Europe. This is primarily due to a lack of access to pharyngitis diagnostics in these countries and low level of awareness. These markets offer immense opportunities for pharyngitis diagnostics on account of factors such as presence of a large potential population base coupled with continuous economic development witnessed in several countries across Asia. Geographic expansion by major global players in Asia Pacific through distribution and licensing agreements with local distributors and increasing prevalence of pharyngitis in the region are likely to fuel the market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.



Key Players Operating in Global Pharyngitis Diagnostic Market



Manufacturers in the global pharyngitis diagnostic market are increasingly investing in research and development of new and innovative techniques to manufacture advanced products for screening. These players are also focused on offering highly efficient and reliable products.



Leading companies operating in the global pharyngitis diagnostic market are:



Abbott

Quidel Corporation

BD

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Sekisui Diagnostics

Orion Diagnostic

BTNX Inc.

Moore Medical

bioMérieux

Diagnostic Automation / Cortez Diagnostics, Inc.



