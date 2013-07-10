Phase III Prolor Once a Week HGH Injection Trial Begins

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Prolor, an HGH injection is entering the final stage of the clinical trials. If all goes well regulatory approval will follow. This is exciting news within the industry as this will be the first HGH injection product that will only need to be used weekly. Other similar products all require daily injections.



To date Prolor has completed four clinical trials, including Phase II of this study and now Phase III. The trials have shown that HGH-CTP can potentially reduce the necessary dosing frequency for human growth hormone from once a day, which is the current standard, to once a week. HGH-CTP has shown a good safety track record and tolerability profile during clinical trials. Phase II trial involved use in children, while Phase III entails the use on adults . This long acting version has a great deal of people standing on the sidelines waiting for the final approval.



Synthetic HGH was developed in 1985 and the FDA approved its use in children and adults for specific conditions. In children, HGH injections are approved for treating short stature of unknown cause as well as poor growth due to a number of medical causes, including:



- Children born small for gestational age.

- Chronic kidney insufficiency.

- HGH deficiency or insufficiency.

- Prader-Willi syndrome, an uncommon genetic disorder causing low levels of sex hormones, poor muscle tone and a constant feeling of hunger.

- Turner's syndrome, a genetic disorder that affects a girl's development.



In adults, approved uses of HGH include:



- HGH deficiency due to rare pituitary tumors or their treatment.

- Muscle-wasting disease associated with HIV/AIDS.

- Short bowel syndrome, a condition in which nutrients are not properly absorbed due to severe intestinal disease or the surgical removal of a large portion of the small intestine.



However, the most common uses for HGH are not approved by the FDA. Some athletes use the HGH, along with other performance-enhancing drugs such as anabolic steroids, improve performance and build muscle.



According to HGH.us.com another common use of HGH is in anti aging, which is also not approved by the FDA. Studies continue to be conducted and results published showing a link between younger looking skin and the use of HGH. A recent report was compiled by a group of doctors, entitled “Growth Hormone System: skin interactions,” which reviews a number of studies already conducted.



The doctors concluded, "Clinical observations and analysis… have shown the important role played by the GH system in the development, maintenance, and repair of the skin. In fact, the dermal structures directly reflect the various changes in GH production that occur in the different phases of life."



HGH injections are very expensive, and that includes the once a week Prolor. There is also risk associated with HGH injections. HGH injections are prescribed and administered by a trained physician. They are approved for the treatment of Oral HGH supplements have become increasingly available. They pose less risk as they do not actually inject synthetic HGH, but rather help the body to produce more HGH.



The Academy of Women's Health's 21st Annual Congress in Washington, D.C., and The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists 61st Annual Clinical Meeting in New Orleans, Louisiana, reported a significant increase in endogenous, bioactive, serum (blood) growth hormone levels by as much as 682%.



Ongoing research has certainly brought HGH to the forefront in relation to anti aging treatments. Research conducted by Dr. Richard Marsh MD on a number of patients using two natural GH releasers over a period of four weeks saw the following



- Body Fat Loss – 25%

- Breathing Improved – 5%

- Digestion Improved – 10%

- Energy Increased – 75%

- Hair Improved – 25%

- Healing Improved – 25%

- Joints Improved – 45%

- Mental Improved – 30%

- Muscle Stamina Increased – 65%

- Muscle strength increased – 45%

- Nails Improved – 30%

- Skin Texture Improved – 30%

- Sleep Improved – 55%



