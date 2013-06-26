Exodus Dynamic Is Offering Custom Industrial Assemblies

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Exodus Dynamic offers running or phase locked dielectric oscillators for industrial use that can be shipped mere days after they are ordered. To help meet the needs of companies who require more specific pieces, they now offer custom industrial assemblies upon request.



All of the assemblies are created in the United States at the Exodus Dynamic Hybrid facility by engineers who have years of experience and expert knowledge in their fields. Once they are finished, the engineers test them thoroughly to be sure that they will perform exactly as the customer specifies they need them to. To request a custom build industrial assembly, customers must first request a quote by filling out a form with their information and the specifications of the assembly they require. Once the quote is finished, they may choose whether to continue and have the custom assembly built or to seek another service as there is no obligation to buy in requesting a free quote.



For more information about Exodus Dynamics and their custom industrial assemblies, visit them online at http://www.exodusdynamics.com.



About Exodus Dynamics

Shaun Adel founded Exodus Dynamic in 2011, and it has quickly become one of the world leaders in RF sub assemblies and Microwave components. All Exodus Dynamics products are entirely US made, come with a two-year warranty and are shock and vibration upgraded. Product operate between negative 55 degrees Celsius and 105 degrees Celsius, and have been designed to work well under extreme conditions so that they can be used for many different applications, including commercial, military and space.