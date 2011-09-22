Phased Retirement Guide Shows Seniors that Retirement Years Can Still Be Profitable

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2011 -- According to an April 2011 poll by Associated Press-LifeGoesStrong.com, 44% of American baby boomers said they’re not confident they’ll have enough money to carry them through retirement. As a result, older North Americans are forgoing the retirement send-off’s and working well into their twilight years. Bart Rutherford’s book, “Phased Retirement: Transitioning From Employment to Retirement,” offers baby boomers an inside look at this growing trend.



“The current US economic situation has put a dent in many pension plans, which means that retirement-on-demand isn’t an option for some older North Americans. Phased retirement keeps boomers in the workforce without penalizing them financially for continuing to make money,” said Rutherford.



Rutherford’s phased retirement guide leads readers through the myriad of work options available to older workers, showing what works depending on their current job situation. He teaches readers how to negotiate a phased retirement plan with employers and provides ideas on turning a hobby into a job. For workers whose skills are outdated, he suggests higher education as an option for growth. As a former business owner himself, Rutherford also shows baby boomers how to start their own business.



“One advantage this generation of retirees has over previous generations is the ability to earn an income online. While you may think that you're out of the loop when it comes to technology, earning a part time or even full time income while working from home can be a great phased retirement option,” he explained.



“Phased Retirement: Transitioning From Employment to Retirement” can be purchased at http://phasedretirement.net/, or through Amazon.com. Both ebooks and paperback versions are available.



About Bart Rutherford:

Bart Rutherford is a retirement options expert who helps older North Americans learn how to make money after retirement. He’s also the author of “Earning After Retirement: Creative Ways to Supplement Your Retirement Income.”