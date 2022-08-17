Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2022 -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc is under investigation over potential securities laws violations connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAT), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Florham Park, NJ based Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. On August 2, 2022, before market hours, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. issued a press release entitled "Phathom Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates" which announced that "we detected trace levels of a nitrosamine in vonoprazan drug product in our post-approval testing as we prepared for commercial launch." Further, the press release announced that "[t]he Company is working with the FDA and plans to obtain approval of and implement an additional test method, specification, including a proposed acceptable intake limit, and additional controls to address this impurity prior to releasing our first vonoprazan-based products to the market." Finally, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that "[t]hese additional activities will result in a delay of the planned VOQUEZNA DUAL PAK and VOQUEZNA TRIPLE PAK product launches."



Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. declined from $37.17 per share on September 3, 2021, to as low as $6.25 per share on August 2, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



