Phen375 Attracts New Glut of Video Testimonials from Happy Customers Sharing Experiences

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Phentemine 375 is the world’s most popular weight loss supplement owing to its chemical properties inducing a number of different but complementary effects that result in rapid weight loss. The pill claims to reduce appetite, increase fat burning, reduce fat absorption and increase metabolism all at once. While it may seem hard to believe, there are huge numbers of video testimonials piling up to attest to its effectiveness.



The Phen375 Reviews on YouTube are posted by users, mostly women struggling to take control of their weight, and usually include an introduction to the individual’s circumstances, what other methods they have tried and what effects they sought from the supplements they tried. The individuals then report their experience with Phen375, attesting to its effectiveness and potency in generating results.



Results vary, as do the aims of the individual and the severity of their original condition. Some post before and after shots while others report verbally. The reviews also express honest reflections on the side-effects experienced and the downsides, though most admit they are a small price to pay in return for the results they have gained through using the powerful and effective diet supplements.



The company itself is encouraging users to include information for the official website to ensure that individuals buy from an authentic product from a recommended supplier.



A spokesperson for Phen375 explained, “We are committed to rewarding those who have brought us the success we now enjoy. We wish to not only encourage new customers to use the product but to reward the early adopters who proved that it works. There is currently a special offer underway giving away one free bottle offer for new customers if they buy 3 bottles –a three month supply- and 40 dollars off the same order for existing customers.”



About Phen375

Phentemine 375 (Phen375) is the result of an ongoing research venture into the best- selling Phentemine diet pill. These pills have been long recognized as the most powerful suppressant and fat burner in existence. Released in 2009, Phen375 is a 100% legal weight loss diet pill that contains some of the most powerful fat burning ingredients ever developed. They supercharge the metabolism, suppress the appetite, and breakdown fatty tissue and decrease the body’s ability to store fat. For more information, please visit: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9nKwt-oUqzw