Phen375 Expected to Be Available over the Counter in Stores in Canada

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- Phen375 competes at the very pinnacle of its market. It positions itself as a viable and legal alternative to the prescription only phentermine. Phen375 works in a similar way to its drug based counterpart despite containing only natural ingredients and is considered to be virtually side effect free if used in accordance with the manufacturers instructions.



Over the last 3 years (since 2009) sales have been generated solely from its official website despite calls for it to be available to buy over the counter, particularly in Canada where it is arguably the most popular commercial fat burner/appetite suppressant combination.



RDK, its manufacturers, have released several other products in recent months with some diet supplements overlapping significantly into Phen375’s user base. This could be seen as a signal that RDK have taken Phen375 as far as than can under its present somewhat limited online only market place and are planning to move focus.



RDK have in the past shyed away from selling via third party outlets such as eBay and Amazon but could now feel its time to broaden their horizons with a possible introduction the bigger, prestigious pharmacy and supplement chains such as GNC and Shoppers Drug Mart.



If this were to happen it would free up resources (for RDK) to concentrate on the newer brands while setting a process to push products through the offline channel.



About Phen375 Canada:

Phen375 is perfectly placed for this to become a reality. For now all orders will still be routed through its official website as well as a few country specific satellite website such as Phen375-Canada.ca



There are several promotions and discounts available for Phen375 Canada customers.



Antony Belanger

Phen375-Canada.ca

agjmedialtd@live.co.uk

http://www.phen375-canada.ca