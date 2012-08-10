Phen375 Fat Burner Rated As #1 Diet Aid That's Available Without a Prescription

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2012 -- The extremely popular dietary supplement Phen375 Fat Burner has been rated as the number one diet aid that’s available without a prescription. It is manufactured only in labs which are approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration and it is a pharmacy grade product which is a plus for dieters who need a strong supplement to get them going.



One of the best things about the Phen375 Fat Burner is that it’s both a dietary supplement which instantly suppresses the appetite and it’s a powerful fat burner all rolled into one. The benefits of consuming the product on a daily basis are endless which is why many users report that it’s not only extremely effective but that it works fast too.



It is a dietary supplement made especially for weight loss. Consumers who get the best results are usually 30 to 40 pounds overweight and also present with a lot of fat around the abdominal area. In fact, users in that group say their waist size began to drop in as little as thirty days.



“I highly recommend Phen375. I started taking it about 4 months ago and I went from a 36 to a 34 in about 45 days. I’m slowly buying new pants because I plan to stay slim and look good for my age. I don’t eat as much food anymore so I wake up feeling rested and I’m not falling asleep at my desk by mid-morning anymore.” – Jason Thomas



The Phen375 Fat Burner is so effective because it begins to burn the fat that’s already stored in the body almost immediately, and it suppresses the apatite so people are getting two powerful methods to get rid of their fat. Consumers who use the product in conjunction with an exercise routine almost always experience double the results which is a plus for those who need to lose a certain amount of weight for a special upcoming occasion.



Phen375 is made using synthesized ingredients that are produced in a United States government regulated environment. The ingredients include Capsaicin-1.12; Dehydroepiandrosterone; 1, 3-Dimethypentylamine Hydrochloride; and Sympathomimetic Amine. Each of the ingredients is produced following the highest quality control standards set by the FDA to ensure consumers are safe.



About Phentemine 375

Phentemine 375, or Phen375, is a revolutionary new diet aid that turns your body into a fat burning machine. With Phentemine 375 your body will burn fat 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Your body burns fat even while you sleep. Not just a fat burner, Phen375 decreases your appetite and contributes to healthy loss of unwanted weight. You may be wondering if you should be concerned about Phen375 side effects . The side effects are very mild and are similar to most other diet supplements. Be sure to check into them before you buy.



Contact

Carolyne Holts

Phen375 Fat Burner

P.O. Box 8912

Salt Lake City, Utah

Email: support@getphen375fatburner.com

Website: http://getphen375fatburner.com/