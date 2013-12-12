Phen375 Fat Burner Review and Other Useful Information

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Phen375 is a pharmacy grade appetite suppressant that is manufactured in an FDA approved pharmaceutical facility in Dallas. It has been touted as one of the most effective appetite suppressants in the world, which has helped many people to achieve their desired body weight.



The product is available in tablet form that should be consumed orally. It consists of 100% natural ingredients and has been proven to suppress the appetite successfully in order to achieve rapid weight loss. The other benefits of Phen375 include the speeding up of the body's metabolic rate, increasing the energy levels, burning fat quickly and also helping to decrease the human body's ability to store fat in the fat cells.



Phen375 was first released to the market in the early part of 2009. It was a result of an extension to the ongoing research venture into the globally best selling, prescription-only Phentermine diet pill. The Phentermine diet pill was in the market since the 1950s and was long recognized as one of the most successful appetite suppressants in the market. But Phentermine was only released on a prescription of a doctor. The manufacturers wanted to introduce an over-the-counter diet pill, produced of 100% natural ingredients and the result is Phen375.



Phen375 was developed from scratch with 100% natural ingredients and is completely free of any side effects to the body. It is an over-the-counter diet pill which is completely prescription free. The manufacturer states that Phen375 is a powerful combination of five natural ingredients. These ingredients are highly refined in their world-class pharmaceutical facility, which guarantees a pure and effective end product. These pharmaceutical-grade compounds would start to work immediately and burn away large chunks of body fat, forcing the body on to a higher metabolic gear.



The website of the manufacturer (Phen375.com) has many positive testimonials from real customers about the effectiveness of this fat burner. The product is supposed to be an effective solution for weight gain issues of men and women of all ages. It should be a strong consideration for anyone seriously waiting to embark on an effective weight loss schedule.



Learn more about Phen375 from the link below:



Phen375 Fat Burner