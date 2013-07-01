Phenagen Finishes Southern California Tour and Releases 2 Brand New Singles!

HollyWood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- PHENAGEN, A solo project featuring singer Phil Glasses, officially released two of their new singles (Army & Innocent) and their respective music videos from the May 2013 CD production entitled the, "Phenagen EP”.



The latest album has enlisted world famous producer Darian Rundall, and features an all-star line-up of musicians including: Suicidal Tendencies guitarist Mike Clark, PennyWise bassist Randy Bradbury, Geezer Butler drummer Gary Ferguson, and 3rd Strike guitarist Todd Deguchi. The Phenagen EP was recorded in Los Angeles much of last year and after long anticipation was finally released to expectant fans in May with much success and hoopla.



PHENAGEN have proudly shared the stage with Thee Michelle Gun Elephant (Japan), Girlschools (UK), Danko Jones (Canada) and The Bronx (USA) and many more.



Hard at work on the follow-up album in Hermosa Beach, California, PHENAGEN has incorporated more of a ecological approach this time around. Phenagen, although not a pro-army band, are collaborating on their ‘military-esque’ Industrial Rock concept with producer Darian Rundall. After successfully completing the Southern Californian Tour Phenagen is currently planning and booking shows for their 2013 European Tour this autumn.



Rock & Roll, Heavy Metal, Grunge and all other music fans are urged to view their new music videos on their YouTube channel www.youtube.com/user/FLEEMORRIS or download their EP, containing their new singles, available on iTunes at https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/phenagen-ep/id597097826



The official music video teaser will be released on YouTube on June 13th 2013. The group is asking its fans to support and share their videos. To hear more music from Phenagen be sure to also visit their Reverbnation page to listen to more of their music: www.reverbnation.com/phenagen



For more information please visit: http://www.Phenagen.com



For Media Contact:

Phil Kientz, Manager - PHENAGEN OFFICE MANAGEMENT

Phone: 0033 628 066 652

Email: philippe.kientzi@gmail.com

http://www.Phenagen.com