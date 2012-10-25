Phenol Industry Outlook in Germany to 2016 New REport

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2012 -- Phenol Industry Outlook in Germany to 2016 provides an in-depth coverage of Germany Phenol industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the Phenol industry in Germany. The report covers Germany Phenol plants and presents installed capacity by process and technology. In addition, it presents Phenol demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major Phenol producers in Germany. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Germany Phenol industry including all the major parameters.
Scope
- Phenol industry supply scenario in Germany from 2000 to 2016 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by production process and technology
- Information of all active and planned Phenol plants in Germany with capacity forecasts to 2016
- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, operator and equity details
- Phenol industry market dynamics in Germany from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming Phenol plants
- Company shares of key Phenol producers in the country
Reasons to buy
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the Phenol industry in Germany
- Benefit from GlobalData’s advanced insight on the Phenol industry in Germany
- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the Phenol industry in Germany
- Understand the market positioning of Phenol producers in Germany
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in Germany
Companies Mentioned
Ineos Group Limited, Domo Chemicals NV,
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