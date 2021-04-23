New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2021 -- The Global Phenylethylamine Market is projected to reach USD 723.7 million by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising trend of usage of phenylethylamine in psychoactive & mood intensifying products, and extensive growth of the overall medicated personal care industries, and proliferating usage of anti-depressant & pain relief products. Huge demand for the personal care industries specializing the mind-relaxing products, and an enormous lift in the growth of the chocolate industry, have substantially propelled the overall market growth and expected to add to the market share predominantly in the forthcoming years.



Phenethylamine chocolate, phenylethylamine supplement, phenethylamine & phenylethylamine, phenylethylamine high, 2-phenylethylamine, phenylethylamine powder, and phenylethylamine in chocolate to name a few are the hugely demanding topics and factors the end-users are concerned about and have been influencing the market growth in many ways, have been additionally discussed in details in the report. Leading and growing players in the market that have been investing an extensive amount in the research & development in such corresponding factors have observed enormous growth in their business.



Phenylethylamine for its anti-epileptic, antidepressant, analgesic, anxiolytic properties, are being incorporated to manufacture many end-use products and newer use cases are being developed to establish innovative product line-ups for the consumers.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Domestic Grade is referred to as the manufacturing processes used by companies that produce end-use products for the household usage or intended to be used by the common individuals. The domestic grade is growing fastest with a 5.3% CAGR during the projected time period.

The extraordinary growth in the smell intensifying aroma based market due to impressive new product line-ups and active youth consumer base is the prime diver of this market. The mood intensifying applications are solely made by the aromatic chemical compounds. Because of the biotechnological advancements, the synthetic ingredients have accomplished a considerable improvement. New mood i9ntensifying odors and flavors have been accumulated according to various tastes, which would cater to the new consumers resulting in the final market growth.

Advancement in manufacturing techniques, a higher availability of the resources for the manufacturing units, dexterous processing technique, higher production capacity, increased consumers, and favorable business models of export & import, the Asia Pacific developing countries have been in trend for the raw material and chemical products outsourcing.

Key participants include Purong Essences, Jiaxing Sunlong Industrial & Trading, Arora Aromatics Pvt. Ltd., BASF SE, Chemical Point UG, Phoenix Aromas & Essential Oils LLC, Robertet Group, Aroma Chemical Services International GmbH, DSM, and Axxence Aromatic GmbH, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global market on the basis of type of fragrance, grade, sales channel, applications, and region:



Product Formation Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Powder

Liquid



Grade Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Domestic Grade

Industrial Grade



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Online Retails

Offline Retails



Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

Food & Beverages

Chemical Industry

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2017–2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Phenylethylamine market and its competitive landscape.



