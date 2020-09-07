New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2020 -- " Phenylethylamine Market 2020: Latest Analysis"



The Global Phenylethylamine Market is projected to reach USD 723.7 million by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising trend of usage of phenylethylamine in psychoactive & mood intensifying products, and extensive growth of the overall medicated personal care industries, and proliferating usage of anti-depressant & pain relief products. Huge demand for the personal care industries specializing the mind-relaxing products, and an enormous lift in the growth of the chocolate industry, have substantially propelled the overall market growth and expected to add to the market share predominantly in the forthcoming years.



This report covers the recent COVID-19 incidence and its impact on Phenylethylamine. The pandemic has widely affected the economic scenario. This study assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the market.



Market Size – USD 516.8 million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.2%, Market Trends – The huge growth of the personal care & fragrance products.



Phenethylamine chocolate, phenylethylamine supplement, phenethylamine & phenylethylamine, phenylethylamine high, 2-phenylethylamine, phenylethylamine powder, and phenylethylamine in chocolate to name a few are the hugely demanding topics and factors the end-users are concerned about and have been influencing the market growth in many ways, have been additionally discussed in details in the report. Leading and growing players in the market that have been investing an extensive amount in the research & development in such corresponding factors have observed enormous growth in their business.



The report gives detailed profiles of leading companies that control a major portion of the overall market and other players including new entrants.



Purong Essences, Jiaxing Sunlong Industrial & Trading, Arora Aromatics Pvt. Ltd., BASF SE, Chemical Point UG, Phoenix Aromas & Essential Oils LLC, Robertet Group, Aroma Chemical Services International GmbH, DSM, and Axxence Aromatic GmbH, among others.



The COVID-19 impact:



The COVID-19 pandemic has created endless disruptions to the manufacturing or production industries due to a shortage of resources in different parts of the world. The leading players in the industry are skeptical about the market's future and try to redesign their strategies to support the challenge. The pandemic had a serious impact on the research & development as the companies are being refrained from investing in any newer aspect of research or product innovation for the time being. The manufacturing industries also have been disrupted due to reduced available human resources.



Product Formation Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Powder

Liquid



Grade Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Domestic Grade

Industrial Grade



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Online Retails

Offline Retails



Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

Food & Beverages

Chemical Industry

Others



Furthermore, the research also provides an evaluation of major market segments with the help of key information represented in tables, charts, graphs, etc. An overview of leading market segment of major products, applications, and regions is also provided in the report. These insights provided in the report can help readers comprehend key Global trends in the Phenylethylamine landscape and make well-informed decisions in the forecast period.



The regional assessment given in the report maps the major regions of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the industry on the basis of market share and other factors such as increase in the levels of disposable income and the shift in consumer preferences in a region in recent years. The Asia Pacific market is also expected to give a stable growth rate by the end of 2027.



The research provides answers to the following key questions:



What will be the growth rate and the market size of the Phenylethylamine industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?



What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the Phenylethylamine market across different regions?



Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the industry worldwide?



Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the Phenylethylamine market with their winning strategies?



Which industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2027?



What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?



What are the future opportunities in the Phenylethylamine market?



