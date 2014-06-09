PHFlower Website Redesigned for Better Conversions and Distinction

Quezon City, NCR -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- PHFlower.com has redesigned its website. From its classic look, the website now exhibits a more modern design that has an emphasis on big images and less on products and categories.



The most obvious change is in its logo. PHFlower used to have a design that is based entirely on its text. While the new logo is still text-based, it now looks better. It even has a tagline that makes the logo even more appealing. The most dominant colors in the logo are green and pink which are also the main colors of its brand.



As for the homepage, one of the most obvious changes is the format. The old format used to have categories at the side with the items on the middle but now it has 4 main pictures on the main page that has scrolling images along with some links to flowers, gifts and foods. When one of these links are clicked, it will lead the user to the page that has the category list at the side and the items in the middle - which is the classic look of the website. The only difference is that the header and the overall look of the website is now updated.



PHFlower has decided to have a major website redesign not only for the incoming Father's Day but also for the benefit of their customers. They hope that the new design does not only provide a more pleasing surfing experience but will also make it easier for their customers to order.



About phflower.com

PhFlower is a website that is geared towards overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and foreigners who have friends, family members and partners in the Philippines. It provides an assortment of gift items ranging from flowers, stuffed toys, chocolates and some food items from popular restaurants in the country. It is simple to understand how it works. It is an online shop that accepts orders and processes payments online.