Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2012 -- Philadelphia Auto Accident Attorney, Ronald A. Blumfield, announces support for the Pennsylvania Autism Mandate. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that an average of one in 88 children has an autism spectrum disorder (ASD). More children than ever before are being classified as having autism spectrum disorders. Autism is a complex developmental disability that typically appears during the first three years of life and affects a person's ability to communicate and interact with others. Autism is defined by a certain set of behaviors and is a 'spectrum disorder', meaning it affects individuals differently and to varying degrees.



In The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance Program provides coverage for the diagnosis and treatment of autism spectrum disorders (ASD). As a result of the legislature’s Enactment of Act 62, 2008, individuals with private health insurance coverage through certain employers will receive ASD benefits through their private health plan. Act 62 applies to insured employer groups having 51 or more employees, as well as CHIP and adult Basic programs effective with contract renewals beginning July 1, 2009. Members of small employer groups will have access to this benefit through the Department of Public Welfare. The Commonwealth’s Medical Assistance Program will continue to provide coverage for ASD if individuals exceed their private health insurance ASD benefit cap of $36,000 per year.



Act 62, 2008 requires health insurers to provide coverage for the diagnosis and treatment of ASD for individuals less than 21 years of age. The mandate is effective for health insurance contracts issued or renewed on or after July 1, 2009. Benefits under this state mandate are capped at $36,000 annually, which is to be adjusted annually based on the Consumer Price Index. The Services covered by a private health insurer are subject to co-payment, deductible and co-insurance provisions, and any other general exclusions or limitations of a health insurance policy to the same extent as other medical services covered by the health insurance policy.



About Ronald A. Blumfield

As a Philadelphia Auto-Accident lawyer, Ronald A. Blumfield has been a lawyer for over 40 years in the City of Philadelphia, handling tough cases from civil lawsuits to criminal trials. Ron has managed his own firm throughout his career. Over the years he has developed a reputation as a hard-nosed litigator who fights for his clients and obtains substantial results. He is tough on his adversaries yet shows compassion for his clients. He has built his practice on honesty and candor towards his clients, who consistently appreciate him as a lawyer, advocate and friend.



