Philadelphia Based 501 C Continues on Despite COVID-19

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2020 -- FEED PHILLY COALITION, with the help of RENEGADE TACO CO., are focusing their efforts now more than ever on making sure the Philadelphia homeless can receive food while restaurants are closed due to COVID-19. Led by founder Harry Hayman, the FEED PHILLY COALITION was able to distribute lunches to Philadelphians in need of meals during these uncertain times.



"Today, more than ever, people are literally on the streets starving. Our focus is normally on encouraging restaurants to give their leftover to food to organizations like The Food Connect group and others and legislation working with Mustafa and the great team at Bellevue Strategists," says Harry Hayman. "But with restaurants closed, the food supply to the hungry and homeless shelters has dwindled. So today we took matters into our own hands and thanks to John New and the wonderful folks at WorkMerk, we took over their café which had some items left that we were able to save, used some frozen goods, prepackaged goods and brought some of our stuff, in conjunction with the team at RENEGADE TACO Co and made box taco lunches and distributed to folks around Philly including at The Sunday Breakfast Kitchen."



FEED PHILLY COALITION (FPC) is an advocacy group that centralizes the fight against hunger and promotes a culture of food upcycling. They are a collaborative effort of food rescues, soup kitchens, restaurants, and food retailers that strive to reduce food insecurity in Philadelphia.



The non-profit creates a network among other existing non-profits, connecting them to upcycling businesses such as food retailers or restaurants that want to reduce their waste through healthy food donation. This collaboration increases the efficacy of food rescue and distribution to decrease food insecurity from 1:5 to 1:25 in Philadelphia.



"If you have food…text me…if you need food, text me," says Harry Hayman. "Remember…you can blow out a candle, but you can't blow out a fire…if we all do our part, we can make this right."



Those interested can support FEED PHILLY COALITION in their mission by following them on social media and visiting the website to pledge support. All proceeds will benefit FEED PHILLY COALITION—a non-profit founded by Harry Hayman— and other 501Cs to help feed the less fortunate.



To learn more about FEED PHILLY COALITION, visit http://www.feedphillycoalition.org/.