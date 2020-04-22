Philadelphia Based Consulting Company Continues on Despite COVID-19

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2020 -- GEMINI HOSPITALITY CONSULTANTS announces the launch of the website, social media, and free mediation and yoga classes for their client BEYOGA, says Chief Inspiration Officer Harry Hayman. The social media accounts are currently live, while the site will launch April 22ND. Classes will begin shortly after, with class schedules available online and on social media.



"One positive that I am hoping will come from this is everyone will slow down a little bit, including yours truly, and smell the roses," says Harry Hayman. "I have been an on again off again yoga and meditation practitioner myself. But this is needed now more than ever, so I am doing so daily again, and if you want to, we want to make it as easy as possible for you to do so."



The cornerstone of GEMINI CONSULTING has always been innovation and efficiency in the hospitality industry. As a premier hospitality consulting firm, GEMINI CONSULTING is a team of restaurant management professionals developing innovative ideas and creating sustainable brands to drive top-line sales. As efficiency experts, this same team produces strategies to improve our clients' bottom-line profits.



The consulting team specializes in both launching new restaurant startups and jump-starting struggling or financially distressed brands. The highly specialized restaurant professionals of GEMINI CONSULTING have a proven track record, with decades of experience.



"We're all in the hospitality business when it boils down to it," says Harry Hayman. "We are making [the yoga and meditation classes] free for all to participate as we get through this alone together – we figured it was the least we could do to help."



Those interested can go to BEYOGA.LIFE and follow them on social media for more information about the classes and BEYOGA.



The company is yet another helped by Harry Hayman— if you are interested in Harry Hayman's help, contact him through harryhayman.com. There is no charge in this time of need.



To learn more about GEMINI, visit https://www.geminihospitalityconsultants.com.