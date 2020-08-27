Philadelphia-Based Philanthropist Launches New Service for Giving Back

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2020 -- Harry Hayman announces the launch of HARRYHAYMANHELPS.COM and its associated social media channels. The new program from founder, creator and Chief Inspiration Officer Harry Hayman is solely dedicated to giving back to others.



"I think we are all in a state of shock," says Harry Hayman. " We are all scrambling to figure out what to do now based on this new reality. One positive that I am hoping comes from this is us as a community coming together a little more and realize we are in this together."



Hayman has been involved in charitable giving for years, but this latest endeavor is a way for him to incorporate it into his daily life, regardless of personal income. As the country is still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, he sees now as a time when people need something like this more than ever.



The website was built with the help of Nate Robertson of K8 Media, and donating his services to help with the social media is Jackson Braunfeld of JGB MEDIA CONSULTING. Braunfeld said that he was "happy to help in any way that I can," while Robertson called Hayman a "great guy," and endorsed him as someone who has "tirelessly and selflessly" given throughout their 20-year relationship.



"We should all reach down now and give where we can," says Harry Hayman. "If you need help or have a cause that would like to see us get involved with, please reach out to me and let me know."



Those interested can go to http://www.harryhaymanhelps.com/ to learn more about the causes Harry Hayman supports and to follow them on social media. If you are interested in Harry Hayman's help, contact him to inquire about how he can help free of charge.



About Harry Hayman

Harry Hayman is a prominent Philadelphia figure known for his entrepreneurial business ventures and experience in the restaurant industry. His resume includes partnerships with Bynum Hospitality Group, Gemini Hospitality Consultants, WorkMerk and more. He also prides himself on his charitable contributions, as he is a vocal part of the Philadelphia Jazz Experience, the Feed Philly Coalition, and Alex's Lemonade Stand. To learn more about Harry Hayman, visit https://harryhayman.com/.