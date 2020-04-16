Philadelphia Based Production Company Continues on Despite COVID-19

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2020 -- METRONOME, LLC and their parent company, 3-Hearts Productions, in conjunction with Dionysus Productions, announced the launch of their website, social media and world premiere teaser trailer for the story from executive producer Harry Hayman. The social media accounts are currently live, while the site will launch April 15th. The trailer will premiere April 17th.



"Today, more than ever, people need hope. We had originally scrapped our plans of putting this project together now but then realized the world needs it now more than ever," says Harry Hayman. "So in honor of Jazz Appreciation Month, we have decided to proceed on, to persevere. To be able to work with such an innovative crew that had to halt mid-production and edit and do shoots virtually is truly remarkable. We are excited to create an innovative movie concept that is completely new to the market, while at the same time, a true Philadelphia story. The community support we have received so far has been nothing less than extraordinary, and we are humbled and inspired."



METRONOME, as the tagline of "everyone is trying to find their rhythm in life," suggests, is a story of one man's struggle to find his place in the world. The main character happens to find solace in the world of jazz, the people he meets there, and especially the two brothers who own the jazz club. His experiences are not unique to him, or anyone else for that matter. The script conveys that everyone has stories and that all stories have ups and downs, and are not always harmonious. It is a story of hope, search, and salvation, and of a journey whose outcome is uncertain, like life itself.



"We're like jazz itself, we just have to improvise to survive and thrive," says Harry Hayman.



Those interested can support METRONOME in their mission by following them on social media and visiting the website to pledge support. All proceeds will benefit the Philadelphia Jazz Experience—a non-profit founded by Harry Hayman— and other 501Cs to help musicians.



To learn more about METRONOME, visit http://www.metronome.media/.