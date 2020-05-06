Philadelphia Based Taco Company Partners with Live Music Co.

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2020 -- RENEGADE TACO COMPANY & PHILLY SOUL LIVE has announced the launch of their "Meals for Musicians" project, according to Chief Inspiration Officer Harry Hayman.



"It's bad out there – especially for those in the hospitality and artist communities," says Harry Hayman. "One positive that I am hoping will come from this is that everyone will be more conscious of their neighbor to see what we can do to help each other more. As an example, PHILLY SOUL LIVE & RENEGADE TACO CO have partnered together to help those in need. PHILLY SOUL LIVE is a live music marketing company created to support the arts and artists in Philly, but with the pandemic, live music has all been decimated."



Many are dealing with the loss of income due to canceled local gigs and tours stemming from COVID-19. As a part of the Feed Philly Coalition Project, the two organizations launched the "Meals for Musicians" Saturday lunch program. RENEGADE TACO CO will provide a free vegan taco lunch every Saturday while Philadelphia remains on lockdown, with each lunch feeding up to 10 people.



"We're all in the hospitality business when it boils down to it," says Harry Hayman. "If you need food, let us know…do not let pride get in the way….no one will know but us."



Philadelphia based musicians looking to apply can visit renegadetacos.com and enter their name, email address, and phone number. Applicants can also use special code PSLM4M, and someone from Renegade Taco will reach out via text or phone call. To learn about Renegade Taco's virus safety measures, visit https://www.workmerk.com/virus-safe-pro.



Those interested in learning more about PHILLY SOUL LIVE can visit https://phillysoullive.com/. This is another project organized by Harry Hayman — anyone interested in his help can contact him online today. To learn more about Gemini Hospitality Consultants, Harry Hayman's company, visit https://www.geminihospitalityconsultants.com.