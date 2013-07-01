Philadelphia Browlift Surgeon Dr. Howard Krein Discusses Browlift Facial Rejuvenation in New Video

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- According to browlift Philadelphia plastic surgeon Dr. Howard Krein of Jefferson Facial Plastics, one of the first tell-tale signs of aging is ptosis, or dropping of the brow. Ptosis can cause redundancy of the upper eyelid skin and give people an unwanted angry or tired look. Dr. Krein and his colleagues at Jefferson Facial Plastics are skilled at performing both surgical and non-surgical procedures that rejuvenate the look of the face. In a new video posted to the practice’s website, Dr. Krein discusses the use of browlifts to alleviate ptosis and return a more youthful appearance to patients’ faces.



Dr. Krein, plastic surgeon Philadelphia explains in his video that Jefferson Facial Plastics gives people looking to repair their drooping brows two options in surgical approaches to browlift: endoscopic or direct surgical. In an endoscopic browlift, the incisions are hidden in the hairline or along the lateral aspect of the hairline, so they can’t be seen. The team is committed to giving clients natural looking and long lasting results and to accomplish that, they discuss each patient’s desired outcome preoperatively. During surgery, the brow is typically elevated one half to one full centimeter to restore a youthful and healthy look. All the sutures would be removed approximately seven to ten days after the browlift and patients can get back to normal life.



“Often we’re asked how long a browlift would last, and I can tell you that it should last a lifetime,” Dr. Krein says of browlift surgery Philadelphia. “Now does that mean that you’ll never need a touch up? No. What that means is you’ll always be better off for having done a browlift than if you hadn’t done the browlift. What we’re doing is setting back the clock a little bit and putting the brow to where it was years ago.”



About Jefferson Facial Plastics

