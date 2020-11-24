Philadelphia Companies Can Increase Remote Employee Engagement with the Help of the Protocall Group

Cherry Hill, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/24/2020 -- Though remote work policies have been the norm for a while now, companies are still struggling to come to grips with effective ways of engaging employees online. Given that retention rates are directly correlated to employee engagement, this has become a major hurdle that executives and managers are attempting to cross in the virtual landscape. As a leading recruitment agency serving the Philadelphia area for over 50 years, The Protocall Group proudly offers advice on increasing engagement and boosting morale in the remote workplace.



For billions of people worldwide, technology has been the key to helping families and friends stay connected and keeping businesses successful during these turbulent times. Now that everyone has more or less come to terms with the new normal, technology becomes the pathway to effortless employee engagement. It's time for companies to get creative about their employee engagement strategy and implement new online team building activities to foster a positive environment that reminds employees why they are passionate about what they do.



Additionally, managers should go out of their way to recognize individual achievements and contributions, celebrate new milestones, and show employees they care. This will go a long way towards making workers feel valued not only for their work, but for the spirit and commitment they bring to work every day.



Showing employees how they are an asset will give them confidence in their work and give them a sense of belonging, which increases employee retention.



