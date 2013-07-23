Philadelphia Estate Planning Attorney Jeanna L. Lam, Esquire Speaks at the American Cancer Society Asian-Advisory Committee Meeting

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- On June 14, 2013, Jeanna L. Lam, Esquire, Estate Planning Attorney in Philadelphia, presented on the topic titled “Planning for Death and Incapacity: What the Critically-Ill Patient Needs to Know?” at the American Cancer Society’s Pennsylvania Division, Southeast Region’s Asian Advisory Committee meeting. This year, the American Cancer Society celebrates its 100th year since its establishment by fifteen physicians and businessmen in New York City. In line with the American Cancer Society’s goal of raising awareness about cancer and issues ancillary thereto, Ms. Lam spoke about the importance of the critically-ill cancer patient having a well-crafted estate plan addressing the following:



- A comprehensive estate plan does not have to be complex, but it should allow the cancer patient to dictate who will handle their affairs in the event of death or incapacity;

- Estate planning provides a cost-effective alternative to the appointment of a guardian in the event of incapacity, and also allows the individual to decide who will inherit their estate at death and the manner in which the estate will be distributed;

- Basic estate planning can greatly reduce costs and eliminate problems that may otherwise arise during incapacity or at death;

- An estate plan can provide peace-of-mind so that the patient knows that if anything happens, their wishes will be carried out.



As such, L & M Law, LLC continues to offer their assistance to those who are seeking to an estate plan prepared this July. Estate planning is not just for the wealthy, it is an essential part of any individual’s financial planning and it should be done as soon as a person is able. However, unfortunately many people put it off until it is too late, and they either leave themselves or their loved ones in an unfortunate predicament. In addition, estate planning allows those who become incapacitated to have a plan in place for who will be taking care of them if they are unable to do so themselves. Last but not least, people will also be able to decide who receives theirs assets after they have passed away.



The benefits of having an estate plan put in place are endless



