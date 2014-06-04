Philadelphia Match Makers Reveal the Benefits of a Dating Agency

King of Prussia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Another year has passed by—another spring closing out—another summer right around the corner—and many people wondering where the time goes? Time has a funny way of flying by, and the older people get, with each birthday that passes by, time seems to speed up more and more. And with that passing time, people find themselves a lot older, but not always wiser, especially when it comes to dating and relationships. Summer is the busiest time for matchmakers—people want to get involved in romantic relationships—they know the weather is heating up and there’s only a short amount of time before fall and winter set in again—everyone is desperate to find someone special.



The matchmakers from Philadelphia Singles get inquiries every day from people who are not sure how a matchmaker can help them—and in response to these inquires, they have compiled a guide on how a matchmaking and dating agency can help them find love this summer.



Access to Established Singles in Philadelphia



At Philadelphia Singles, the matchmakers work hard to find only the most eligible single men and women in Philly so clients don’t have to. The dream of many singles is to walk into a local bar, lock eyes with a stranger, and instantly find love across the room. The reality is they’ll end up having drinks at a local pub where very few people are looking for anything serious out of dating. Meeting new people in Philadelphia can be incredibly hard, as many already know, but meeting singles who are serious about dating and settling down is even more challenging.



Why not leave it all in the hands of an expert? A matchmaker’s job is to headhunt eligible singles, successful professionals who are ready and looking for serious relationships. The matchmakers at Philadelphia Singles do their job well and they’re not modest about it. Many people are realizing finding love is an easier task when leaving it in the hands of professionals—professional matchmakers who guarantee introductions with like-minded, commitment-ready singles.



Local singles who are not sure whether a matchmaker is right for them and would like to chat it over with a professional dating expert can easily do so by contacting Philadelphia Singles at (610) 200-8177 or by visiting: http://datinginphilly.com



Summer is fast approaching and the matchmakers at Philadelphia Singles want to see everyone coupled up and happy—to enjoy the remainder of the year.



About Philadelphia Singles

Philadelphia Singles is a personalized dating service for busy professionals. Unlike impersonal online dating sites, they provide a hands-on customized approach for their clients. Introducing clients to successful singles is priority and their unique approach ensures dates are fun and enjoyable. Philadelphia Singles is a perfect match for busy and successful professionals with little time on their hands.



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