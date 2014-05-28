Philadelphia Matchmaking Service Is Helping Divorced Women Date Again

King of Prussia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Many people think there is nothing more anxiety-producing and stressful than going through a divorce, especially with children, but many recently divorced singles are finding out there is something more difficult, something many consider downright frightening—dating after divorce, explains Philadelphia Singles.



Figuring out when to start dating after a breakup or divorce isn’t always easy, and it is more difficult for those who are single parents. Everyone’s situation varies and depending on the circumstances in regards to the split, some people might need some extra time to shake the dirt off their shoulders before dating again. But as people ease into their new routines, many feel too overwhelmed to even consider dating again. “Maybe they have no clue what they want out of their next relationship, maybe their needs have changed in the last couple of years, or maybe it’s because they’re not the same person they were when they were last single,” explains matchmaker and dating coach from Philadelphia Singles. At this point, single parents are not only finding their way through life, but are discovering their new selves, so for many singles parents, dating can be harrowing thought.



The dating scene is different now than when they were last single—different people, different experiences, and a lot more stresses in life than ever before. Philadelphia Singles know dating after divorce is difficult, but they have the answers to make it easier, less intimidating, and fun and enjoyable—something many don’t think possible. The matchmaking team at Philadelphia Singles offers the encouragement, support, and guidance needed to make dating exciting, not frightening. Their expertise and knowledge helps clients approach dating with a different mindset, a positive outlook, and a healthy self-esteem. Their dating coaching is an essential step in building up confidence and helping newly single clients approach dating with an optimistic attitude. They have what it takes to help clients get back in the saddle and tackle dating head-on.



Individuals interested in getting back into the Philly dating scene can click here.



About Philadelphia Singles Dating Service

Philadelphia Singles Dating Service is an upscale dating service which caters to serious and mature professionals who are looking for their life partner. The team of dating professionals knows that finding someone who is ready to settle down is challenging and time-consuming, and that’s why they’ve dedicated 25 years to helping Philly singles find that special someone.



Interested individuals can contact a dating professional from Philadelphia Singles by calling (610) 200-8177 or visiting: http://datinginphilly.com



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