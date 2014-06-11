Philadelphia Personal Injury Lawyers Weigh in on New Auto Accident Study

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- A new auto accident study out of Canada claims that pregnant women are at a greater risk of having an automobile accident. The study, with over five years of data, measured the driving habits of 500,000 pregnant women. The study followed them before and after they became pregnant, concluding that women were 42% more likely to be in an auto accident when pregnant. The study also suggested the greater risk of an accident was during the second trimester of the pregnancy.



According to the authors of the study, the main contributing factors to auto accidents were a result from sleep deprivation and fatigue. According to a Philadelphia personal injury lawyer representing Rizio, Hamilton & Kane, P.C. driver fatigue is a leading cause of auto accidents, regardless of whether or not the driver is pregnant.



The team of personal injury lawyers deals with victims of auto accidents on a daily basis and says that when drivers are drowsy or sleepy, they are unable to adequately perceive, respond, or react to situations while on the road.



The firm believes that when dealing with an accident, it is vital to contact a car accident lawyer in Philadelphia for professional legal assistance. An accident resulting from a driver shifting into the wrong lane, or other serious concerns, can cause an individual physical and emotional pain. Individuals who have been severely impacted by an auto accident can rely on a car accident lawyer of Philadelphia to obtain proper compensation.



According to Rizio, Hamilton & Kane, P.C., there are a number of signs that can suggest driver fatigue including yawning, tired eyes, inability to remember simple directions, loss in concentration, boredom and others. People involved in an accident can seek legal consultation by calling 855-U-CAN-SUE.



About Rizio, Hamilton & Kane, P.C.

Since 1978, Rizio, Hamilton & Kane, P.C. has been serving the Pennsylvania and New Jersey areas. One of RH&K’s founders could be considered an original Philadelphia auto accident attorney. Since then, RH&K’s practice has grown. As injury lawyers in the Philadelphia area, the attorneys at Rizio, Hamilton & Kane, P.C. are always available to speak to their clients and promptly return phone calls if they are away from their desks. The Philadelphia lawyers of Rizio, Hamilton & Kane know that when one is in need of an accident attorney in Philadelphia, that person desires and deserves the personalized attention that Rizio, Hamilton & Kane, P.C. can provide.



To receive personalized attention and a free consultation, call the firm at their toll free number 855-U-CAN-SUE or visit http://www.855ucansue.com.