Philadelphia Security Products Helps Homeowners Protect Their Backyard Belongings from Theft During the Spring and Summer Months

Essington, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2020 -- As warmer weather begins to creep into Southeastern Pennsylvania and thoughts turn to backyard entertaining, Philadelphia Security Products reminds homeowners that they need to secure their outdoor furniture, barbecue grills, and patio equipment to protect it from theft.



Philadelphia Security Products is a leading online source for all-weather padlocks by top brands such as Master Lock, and spring is an ideal time to shop the company's site for sturdy new outdoor locks. Unsecure backyard sheds leave valuables vulnerable. Broken pool gates allow easy access for children and other trespassers who could pose a liability if they fall into the pool.



Additionally, Philadelphia Security Products offers steel security cables and python cable locks that are perfect for securing individual pieces of outdoor furniture that can't be moved indoors at the end of each day. These cable locking systems can also be used to connect to grills and playground equipment such as trampolines.



Beyond security cameras, motion-sensor lighting, and upgraded privacy fencing, quality padlocks and cables are a homeowner's best and most budget-friendly option when it comes to backyard security. Although locks are less expensive than other security measures when they are purchased at wholesale prices from Philadelphia Security Products, they are extremely durable, effective, and long-lasting.



Philadelphia Security Products remains open for business during the coronavirus crisis. To browse through the company's vast inventory, request a quote, or to place an order for the top security products on the market in time for summer, please visit the Philadelphia Security Products website today.



About Philadelphia Security Products, Inc.

Philadelphia Security Products, Inc. is an industrial distributor and wholesaler that sells leading security hardware for manufacturers including Abus Lock, American Lock, and Master Lock. They provide their customers with all types of security hardware such as padlocks, file cabinet lock bars, safety lockout padlocks and devices, security chain, hasps, and much more. In 1985, PSPI created the Flexguard Security System which is anti-theft security hardware for computers and small electronic devices. On top of the friendly and efficient customer service they provide, this company offers competitive prices in Southeast Pennsylvania, as well as all of North America. To learn more, visit https://allpadlocks.com/.