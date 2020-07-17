Philadelphia Security Products Helps Keep Technicians Safe at Work

Essington, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2020 -- The Philadelphia Security Products team has years of experience helping business owners buy the right safety lockout padlocks for their company's needs. Philadelphia Security Products can guide individuals at all levels through the difference between lockout padlocks and standard padlocks, the key things to consider when buying lockout padlocks, and more.



Similarities exist between a standard padlock and a lockout padlock, but each piece of equipment is designed for a different purpose. Standard locks tend to be thicker, with a heavy metal casing to keep intruders out and prevent tampering. While lockout padlocks can be made of metal, they don't have to be; they can be lighter and thinner because they are designed to fit into machinery or a circuit box so that a technician can safely perform maintenance.



When selecting a set of safety lockout padlocks, an individual needs to consider how many technicians are going to need them and the kinds of spaces in which they will be working. Generally, if there are fewer technicians, it could be beneficial for each worker to have a set of locks that can be opened by the same key, since this will minimize the number of keys they have to keep track of. However, to maintain a safe work environment, no two technicians should be able to open the same lock.



In addition to the number of technicians, individuals should think about the space where the locks will be used. If using a metal lock risks electrocution, then the lockout padlock should be made of nonconductive material to ensure the technician's safety. Furthermore, if there's a lot of maintenance happening at the same time, then it's worth investing in safety padlocks with identifiers like color coding schemes, engraving, or similar features. Doing so allows anyone to quickly identify what maintenance is happening, how long the maintenance will last, or to identify the technician conducting the repairs.



To buy master locks or find out other ways lockout padlocks can keep technicians safe, visit https://allpadlocks.com/.



About Philadelphia Security Products, Inc.

Philadelphia Security Products, Inc. is an industrial distributor and wholesaler that sells leading security hardware for manufacturers including Abus Lock, American Lock, and Master Lock. They provide their customers with all types of security hardware such as padlocks, file cabinet lock bars, safety lockout padlocks and devices, security chain, hasps, and much more. In 1985, PSPI created the Flexguard Security System which is anti-theft security hardware for computers and small electronic devices. On top of the friendly and efficient customer service they provide, this company offers competitive prices in Southeast Pennsylvania, as well as all of North America. To learn more, visit https://allpadlocks.com/.