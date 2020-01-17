Philadelphia Security Products, Inc. Informs Customers to Look for These Security Features when Shopping for High-Security Padlocks

Essington, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2020 -- When shopping for high-security products, it's important to remember that not all locks are created equal. Before business owners or homeowners go online to buy file cabinet lock bars or padlocks, Philadelphia Security Products, Inc. would like to inform clients about some important security features that should never be forgotten.



There are four basic security features to keep in mind when shopping for padlocks: lock and key size, material, anti-drill plate, and shackle cover. The easiest feature to examine for those who aren't security specialists is the size of the lock and key. Generally, a bigger lock offers more protection because it is made from durable materials and laden with security features. Similarly, a key that has more pins installed will be harder for a burglar to hack.



Material matters when purchasing products across all industries and locks are no exception. Smaller, lighter locks are usually made from brass or steel. These metals offer good protection but are easier to break, cut, or drill. Those who are looking for maximum security should consider padlocks made of stainless steel, hardened steel, or boron alloy.



The more advanced security measures to consider are anti-drill plates and shackle covers. Anti-drill plates provide an extra layer of protection from crooks who love tampering with locks. This plate is a panel made from some of the most durable materials available, that constantly revolves to block a drill from gaining any traction. While the anti-drill plate protects the lock's internal mechanisms, a shackle cover protects the lock's external function by sealing any holes that could be used to shimmy the shackle.



