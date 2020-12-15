Philadelphia Security Products, Inc. Offering a Variety of Combination Padlocks for Sale Throughout Fall 2020 and Beyond

Essington, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2020 -- Philadelphia Security Products, Inc. has a wide variety of combination padlocks for sale for individuals looking to secure their belongings. Combination padlocks offer a lot of convenience over traditional keyed padlocks when utilized appropriately.



Combination locks operate by a combination of discs, with each number corresponding to a disc within the locking mechanism. By building the locking mechanism this way, it's possible to allow anyone with the combination access to the area or container being locked up. This accessibility can come in handy because access won't be affected by a lost or stolen key. Furthermore, if there's an emergency, then it's possible to open the lock with the help of a secondary combination held in a secure location or by a single trusted individual.



However, it's worth noting that combination locks are vulnerable to specific methods of forced entry. A dedicated thief can use a trial-and-error approach to attempt to crack the combination lock's code if given enough time. Furthermore, a combination lock tends to be more vulnerable to shimming, which uses a special tool to force the mechanism to open without the proper combination being entered.



Due to their vulnerability to trial-and-error cracking as well as shimming, it's generally recommended that combination locks be used for situations where an individual's belongings will remain only temporarily, such as in a gym or school locker. They are also ideal for locking up a garden shed where few valuables are being held or for locking a chain around a grill in an individual's backyard.



