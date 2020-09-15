Philadelphia Security Products, Inc. Offers a Wide Range of Combination Padlocks for Sale

Essington, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2020 -- Philadelphia Security Products, which offers a wide range of combination padlocks for sale, understands the importance of keeping a home secure. The team of experts at Philadelphia Security Products would like to shed some light on how to secure a house against intruders, including changing the door locks, keeping valuables hidden, and securing the perimeter.



Unless an individual moves into a brand new building, they often have to consider the possibility that someone has access to their home without their knowledge. While few think of this initially, a previous resident may have created a duplicate, emergency key that they forgot to return before departing. As a consequence of this, it's always best to change the locks on entry doors to help ensure that no one enters without authorization.



Besides changing the locks, it's worth keeping valuables hidden from sight by a passerby on the sidewalk. Doing so will make it less likely that a burglar selects a home because they often understand the risk involved in the act and strive to make sure their risk will come with a certain level of reward. If they fail to see that reward while looking for potential targets, they're more likely to overlook a house.



Finally, in addition to changing the locks and hiding valuables, individuals looking to secure their home should try to protect their perimeter as best they can. Some of this involves keeping hedges appropriately trimmed to minimize the number of hiding places, but it also means ensuring that gates, garages, and any sheds have strong locks on them that keep intruders from using them as access points.



