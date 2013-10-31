Philadelphia Singles Dating Service, Modern Day Cupids

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Philly’s leading matchmaking service, Philadelphia Singles Dating Service, has become known as Philly’s Modern Day Cupid!



Philadelphia, known as the city of love, but many local singles are finding it to be anything but that, being it’s very difficult to meet compatible singles on their own. For busy Philly professionals, the dating scene has become dull and monotonous, and with little time at their disposal, busy professionals find it extremely difficult to find and plan dates. But many locals have discovered a new solution in Philly, and this new avenue for finding compatible singles is Philadelphia Singles—the biggest singles craze in town.



Philadelphia Singles services men and women, mostly between the ages of 25 and 65… Singles who are looking for long term committed relationships. Their typical clients are attractive, successful professionals who can easily land dates on their own, but don’t want to waste their precious time attending singles events, happy hours, or online dating.



Singles who join Philadelphia Singles want to make their dating life a priority, but need a little extra motivation to get them the results they couldn’t achieve on their own. The matchmakers help local singles achieve what not many could do on their own, and this is why the matchmakers at Philadelphia Singles have been known around Philly as the Modern Day Cupids.



The client list is growing by the day, and the matchmakers encourage local Philly singles who don’t want to spend the holidays alone to become a part of their growing organization of singles. Philadelphia Singles Dating Service will be the last stop for local singles on their quest to finding love.



About Philadelphia Singles Dating Service

Philadelphia Singles have over 25 years of experience in the dating and matchmaking industry. The #1 priority at Philadelphia Singles is to work one-on-one to introduce clients to successful singles!



Local Philly singles looking to take control of their dating life and become one of the many successful couples matched by Philadelphia Singles Dating Service, can do so by calling (610) 945-1963 or visiting their website and mentioning this press release!



http://philadelphia-singles.com/