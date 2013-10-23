Philadelphia Singles Dating Service Sponsors Ben-FM's Masquerade Mingle

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Local matchmaking service, Philadelphia Singles Dating Service, sponors Ben-FM’s Masquerade Mingle with a special giveaway for one lucky single!



With fall in the air and many singles looking for love, personal matchmaking company, Philadelphia Singles Dating Service, has offered to sponsor 95.7 Ben-FM’s Masquerade Mingle this Thursday, October 24, from 7pm to 10pm at the Manayunk Brewing Company. Philadelphia Singles Dating Service matchmakers encourage singles of all ages to attend this event to meet and mingle with hundreds of eligible local singles. This special singles mingle is to be hosted by Marilyn Russell with 2 special guests attending to really get the party started—the Bachelorette’s Craig Robinson and Maria Papadakis from Comcast Sportsnet and Philly.com.



At Thursday’s Masquerade Mingle, Philadelphia Singles Dating Service is holding a raffle to jumpstart one lucky winner’s dating life with their free $3,000 membership giveaway to their personal matchmaking services.



The dating experts at Philadelphia Singles Dating Service suggest all singles dress to impress for this fun singles event. There will be appetizers and drinks from 7p-9p, fun games to break the ice between singles, and with tons of prizes all night.



About Philadelphia Singles Dating Service

Philadelphia Singles Dating Service has over 25 years of experience in the matchmaking industry. The experienced matchmakers are adamant about pursuing love the old fashion way, leaving internet and speed dating behind for a more personal and interactive dating experience. Every day, Philadelphia Singles Dating Service helps singles find the love they’re looking for.



Singles interested in attending this fun fall singles event sponsored by Philadelphia Singles Dating Service can find out more information by visiting http://datinginphilly.com/