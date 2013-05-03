PhiladelphiaMoldInspection.com Helps Philadelphia Homeowners Save Thousands with Mold Inspections

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Removing mold from a home can be an extremely expensive process. However, mold is one problem that homeowners cannot afford to let linger for a long period of time. When left uncontrolled over time, a home’s mold problem can spiral out of control, damaging the value of a property and putting the health of residents at risk.



While mold removal can be an expensive process, it doesn’t have to be as expensive as many Philadelphia homeowners think. Thanks to Mold Inspection & Testing Philadelphia, local home and business owners can order independent mold inspections on any property. These independent mold inspections verify the extent of a home’s mold problem and ensure that mold removal companies are honest.



PhiladelphiaMoldInspection.com is the online home of Mold Inspection & Testing (MI&T). At that website, visitors will find detailed information about the testing process. Specifically, a friendly specialist from MI&T will visit the home and conduct a series of tests. Samples are collected and sent to a lab for verification.



After receiving the results and studying the home, the specialist will recommend the best way for the homeowner to proceed. PhiladelphiaMoldInspection.com delivers a comprehensive report to the home which includes specific mold removal instructions as well as details on the extent of the mold damage (if mold is present at all).



Once homeowners receive the report, many of them deliver it directly to the mold removal company of their choice. A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Mold Inspection website explained why this two-step mold inspection and removal process is becoming the most popular way for local homeowners to deal with mold:



“A two-step mold inspection process keeps everybody honest. When a mold removal company inspects a home for mold, they have a tendency to exaggerate the problem and may see mold in places where no mold is actually present. Just like a mechanic may invent phantom problems with a vehicle when dealing with an unknowing owner, so too will mold removal companies invent mold problems.”



At PhiladelphiaMoldInspection.com, visitors will find a telephone number they can call to schedule an immediate mold inspection in Philadelphia. The website also features specific information about the mold testing process as well as a detailed description of the costs involved with each type of test.



PhiladelphiaMoldInspection.com urges Philadelphia home and business owners to order a mold inspection as soon as they spot the telltale signs of a mold problem, including strange odors, visual growth patterns, and any recent health complications or flooding within the home.



