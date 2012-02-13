Philanthropist Darren Home to Set Guinness World Record, Circumnavigate the Globe, by Foot

Grass Valley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2012 -- Some people are simply born to spread peace and environmental awareness around the globe. From medical philanthropist Johns Hopkins to actor turned humanitarian George Clooney, a select group of individuals view the world as one united entity, all in need of the same basic human needs and principles.



Darren Home is one such individual.



And in following the words by Anne Frank, “How wonderful it is that no one need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world,” Home plans on doing just that with his recently announced Global Soles Expedition.



Set to launch in Spring 2012, Global Soles Expedition Founder Darren Home will attempt to set a new Guinness World Record as the first explorer to circumnavigate the globe non-stop, on foot. The groundbreaking adventure will follow Guinness book guidelines and will cover a total of 38,000 miles, 24,000 by foot, hundreds of cities and towns, 18 countries and 12 states and is expected to take between two and three years to complete.



But according to Home, the Global Soles Expedition is about so much more than just setting records.



“We will use this expedition to promote peace and goodwill through cultural and environmental awareness across the planet, and to ask our brothers and sisters all over the world how they define happiness,” explains Home. “From the most remote of villages to the hearts of sprawling metropolitan cities, the Global Soles Expedition will act as ambassadors of education to promote culture, science, friendship and unity between all walks of life on our planet.”



At 44 years of age, Home has always been motivated by personal challenge, travel, the outdoors, adventure and philanthropy. And now, the California native will undertake the most difficult and life threatening challenge of his life.



Home will blog daily prior to and during this trying, yet exciting journey.



Home says, “I expect this journey to reveal to myself and to you, the man whom exists within me. During my expedition I expect to dance with every emotion and wear them like a faded pair of jeans for all to see. I will have good days; I will have bad days; I will have days where I want nothing more than to give up and come home, though I will not. Please stay with me and learn as I learn about the world, people and the one whom lives inside us all.”



The Global Soles Expedition will also be filmed in its entirety using three HD cameras and two head-cams and will have an online map displaying real-time, GPS locations throughout the journey.



The Global Soles Expedition is now looking for photographers, videographers, foreign language students, geologists, sociologists, editors, writers and adventurers to ride along in support vehicles. Some will only need to join for certain legs of the journey, while others will stay on board for the entire expedition.



The team is also looking for partners and sponsors interested in gaining a tremendous amount of global exposure through mobile billboard advertising and a number of other branding opportunities.



To learn more about the impending Global Soles Expedition or to join or partner with the team, visit http://www.GlobalSoles.tv



About Global Soles Expedition:

The Global Soles Expedition is one man's Guinness World Record attempt to be the first person to circumnavigate the globe on foot, non-stop. Darren Home will also raise societal awareness of different cultures and find out what makes the united brethren around the world happy. Home and his team of explorers want to spread peace, friendship and a "one world" vibe during the expedition.