Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- LIONHEART 1:17 - Innocence Sold is pleased to recognize Warren Buffett as the first recipient of the LIONHEART 1:17 - Innocence Sold Hero Award. This recognition is given to a person who has exhibited outstanding commitment to humanitarian causes through personal giving or service.



Warren Buffett exemplifies the commitment to giving through his personal actions and his creation of "The Giving Pledge".



Warren Buffett committed that the majority of his vast fortune will go to charity at the time of his and his wife's death. While he will leave a portion of his fortune to his children, he has made it known that his children will receive an adequate inheritance so that they will be able to do and achieve whatever they want without the opportunity to do "nothing".



The overwhelming extent of his wealth will go to charity as his commitment to "The Giving Pledge". "The Giving Pledge" was created by Mr. Buffett and Bill Gates to encourage the world billionaires to give at least half of their fortunes to charity. The Huffington Post reported in April 2012 that "81 billionaires committed to giving at least half of their fortunes to charity". As of April 2013, 105 billionaires have signed the pledge.



"We couldn't think of a more deserving recipient of this first-ever LIONHEART 1:17 - Innocence Sold Hero Award than Mr. Warren Buffett", said Kayla George, CEO of LIONHEART 1:17, Inc. "He serves as an exceptional model of giving. "The Giving Pledge" has changed the value of money from something that is accumulated for personal enjoyment to a tool to be used to impact our world."



The 82 year-old CEO of Berkshire Hathaway is estimated to be worth $46 billion, and continues to live in the home he purchased 55 years ago for $31,500.



About LIONHEART 1:17 - Innocence Sold

Innocence Sold is a Priority Project of LIONHEART 1:17, Inc. an IRS approved 501 (c) 3 corporation in the State of Arizona. Innocence Sold fights for children in sex slavery. Innocence Sold was Founded and is Directed by Kayla Tacy George. Kayla Tacy, age 24, divides her time between working on-the-ground in countries like Thailand and India, and traveling to raise awareness through speaking engagements. Brittany Dawn Brannon, Miss Arizona USA 2011, serves as spokesperson for Innocence Sold.



For further information or to book Kayla Tacy George for a speaking engagement, please contact Kevin B George at 480-946-3075 or send an email to KaylaTacy@LIONHEART117.com. You can contact Kayla Tacy George or Kevin B George at P.O. Box 5602, Scottsdale, Arizona 85261, USA.