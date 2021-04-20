Philip Castleton Photography: A Commercial and Industrial Photographer in Toronto, Offers Quality and Impeccable Images

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2021 -- Philip Castleton Photography is a photographic service provider with over 15 years of experience in the city of Toronto. The founder (Philip Castleton himself) offers services to corporations, businesses, architects, real estate, interior designers, construction professionals, and those in the hospitality sector. His desire is to provide great photographs that meet clients' tastes, and budgets, as well as enable them to market the expertise of their firm with excellent presentations and powerful marketing collateral. More so, his images are basically used for websites, marketing presentations, public relations, corporate communications, and editorial purposes. Philips's outstanding work and service delivery has made customers who patronize him always come back time and time again.



In response to a query about their services, the spokesperson of Philip Castleton Photography commented, "Our project is always quoted on a job by job basis as it is individually assessed according to the clients' specific needs and circumstances of the project. We take into account factors such as complexity of shoot, time of shoot, travel, and image usage when a client is to be billed. Our bills are very fair for clients and we ensure that we deliver on what was promised on budget and on time".



Philip Castleton Photography is an award-winning commercial and architectural photographer in Toronto. Their works are of great quality and they have worked with clients from different industries who are delighted about their services. They also offer commercial insurance of 5 million dollars for clients' protection as proof of how they value their clients and as an assurance of their work. Anyone can get in touch with Philip Castleton Photography for commercial photography in Toronto by visiting their website.



The spokesperson Philip Castleton further commented, "We normally allow clients' participation during shoots but it is not always necessary. This is because most of the time our cameras are linked to a Mac Book Pro and as the shoots progress, the downloaded images are available for immediate review on the computer screen and any correction can easily be made. With this, both client and photographer will know when the winning shot has been captured. After the shoot, we do a digital post-production to optimize files, balance color, check perspective and digitally improve images when necessary. Here, our aim is to provide powerful and impeccably prepared images which impress, inspire, and have maximum visual impact".



Philip Castleton Photography offers clients the unlimited usage of copyright and specific provisions for third-party users. However, copyright is normally retained by the photographer and it is an option that can be negotiated.



About Philip Castleton Photography

Philip Castleton Photography is a Toronto-based professional photographer with years of experience in the industry. Their founder (Philip Castleton) has traveled to oil rigs, tar sands operations of the Canadian north to take photographs of industrial plants and manufacturing processes, refineries, infrastructural projects, institutional and recreational projects. They use the latest DSLR cameras, state-of-the-art Apple computers, 5k monitors, ample strobe power, miscellaneous lighting equipment, and modifiers to produce corporate, interior, and exterior architectural assignments. Clients looking forward to working with them can get to know about industrial photography cost on their website.



Contact Information:



Philip Castleton Photography.

155, Beecroft Road Suite

1603, Toronto ON M2N7C6,

Canada.

Phone: 416-727-7253

Web: https://www.philipcastleton.com/