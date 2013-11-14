Philip Rousseaux Earns ChFC® Designation, Financial Planning's Highest Standard

Towson, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Everest Wealth Management Founder and President Philip Rousseaux has recently earned the Chartered Financial Consultant® (ChFC®) professional designation from The American College in Bryn Mawr, PA. Candidates for the ChFC® designation must complete a minimum of eight courses and 16 hours of supervised examinations. They must also fulfill stringent experience and ethics requirements. Over 50,000 individuals have been awarded the ChFC® designation since its inception in 1982.



As financial planning’s highest standard, the ChFC® program prepares professionals to meet the advanced financial needs of individuals, professionals, and small-business owners. ChFCs can identify and establish specific goals and then formulate, implement, and monitor a comprehensive plan to achieve those goals. Individuals who earn a ChFC® can provide expert advice on a broad range of financial topics including financial planning, wealth accumulation and estate planning, income taxation, life and health insurance, business taxation and planning, investments, and retirement planning.



Philip began his career in 1995 in the financial services industry and is known throughout the country for his experience and expertise as one of the top financial advisors in America (as noted by his Membership in the Top of Table of the Million Dollar Round Table Organization). Philip is an investment advisor representative, a life and health insurance agent, and licensed in the variable annuity market. As a Retirement Income Certified Professional, Philip is also adept in the new and evolving retirement income planning field. Unlike advisors who take a limited approach to retirement planning, Philip is an advanced financial professional trained in practical, comprehensive, and current retirement income techniques.



About Everest Wealth Management

Everest Wealth Management, Inc. specializes in protecting their clients’ money and income in retirement. Everest offers a variety of insurance solutions and annuities covering a broad spectrum of asset classes and strategies which are used to create a portfolio to fit their clients’ goals and risk tolerance. Everest’s commitment to annuity knowledge and superior client service truly sets them apart from the rest.