Philippe Jacquet & Associates Providing Full Therapeutic Services at the Harley Street Office

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Philippe Jacquet, internationally recognized and fully accredited Psychotherapist and Art Therapist, is now conveniently located on Harley Street to provide psychotherapy, counselling, art therapy, hypnotherapy and business coaching services.



Mr. Jacquet and his associates at the Harley Street office are committed to providing highly professional, confidential and effective therapy, counselling and coaching. Unique in their approach to treatment, the emphasis is on a holistic, integrated approach to treatment that considers the entire person and draws from different therapeutic techniques to create the optimum support and service for each client.



Within the practice there are professionals offering various areas of expertise and experience. All therapists, counsellors and coaches on staff are fully and voluntarily accredited by such organisations as the British Association of Art Therapists, the United Kingdom Council for Psychotherapy and the Health Professionals Council. All professionals use best practice research in developing treatment plans for their clients and adhere strictly to all professional ethical standards in their practice.



Services offered through psychotherapy, counselling and business coaching include both individual and group talk therapy, art therapy, hypnotherapy ( http://www.philippejacquet.co.uk/harley-street/hypnotherapy.html ), EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) therapy, marriage and couples counselling and therapy. We offer therapeutic support for all issues including but not limited to bereavement, anger management, depression, anxiety, eating disorders, addiction recovery, trauma, relationship issues and personal growth and professional skills development.



We often recommend a team approach to treatment, providing experts in different aspects of treatment on the team. This allows us to address all issues that the patient is experiencing to develop a more comprehensive and effective treatment plan and outcomes. We provide these services for adults as well as children and adolescents, with therapists that are trained in working with younger clients and their families.



With years of experience both in France as well as in the United Kingdom, the staff at Philippe Jacquet & Associates strives to match the therapist, counsellor or coach to the individual client. With professionals that are trained in a variety of treatment techniques and therapies the experienced staff are able to assess and evaluate the individual needs of the client and develop an individualised and fully customise treatment plan.



All the therapists, counsellors and coaches working at Philippe Jacquet & Associates – Harley Street are committed to creating an environment in their therapeutic sessions that will provide the client with the tools needed to maximize their personal growth and change. All sessions are designed to be client centred and focused, with the professionals listening and responding to the individual goals of the clients throughout their treatment.



Unlike many psychotherapy, counselling and coaching offices we realise that your time is valuable. To provide the greatest flexibility our therapists can arrange appointments that work with your busy schedule. This can include late night appointments until 9pm on weekdays as well as on the weekends, both Saturday and Sunday, from 10am to 6pm.



For more information on the staff or to find out more about the services offered please feel free to visit our website at http://www.philippejacquet.co.uk/harley-street/. We can also be reached by phone for questions or to schedule an appointment at 02072062438. Our office is located at 12 Harley Street, London, W1G 9PG.