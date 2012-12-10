New Food market report from Canadean: "Philippine Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in the Philippines to 2016"
This report provides a top-level overview and detailed market, channel, and company-specific insights into the operating environment for foodservice companies
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report is the result of Canadean's extensive market and company research covering the Philippine foodservice industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast foodservice industry values at channel level, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and Philippines's business environment and landscape.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The country has witnessed a considerable economic growth in the review period. This has contributed to the growth in the foodservice sales across channels.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The growing disposable income and the increase in the middle class population has contributed to the growth in consumer expenditure on leisure activities such as eating out.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
"Philippine Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Philippines to 2016" provides a top-level overview and detailed market, channel, and company-specific insights into the operating environment for foodservice companies. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Philippine foodservice value chain, and for new companies considering entering the market."
Key Features and Benefits
This report provides readers with unparalleled levels of detail and insight into the development of the foodservice sector within Philippines.
This report provides readers with in depth data on the valuation and development of both the profit and cost sectors in the Philippine foodservice market.
This report provides details on the number of outlets, transactions, average price, foodservice sales, sales per outlet, and transactions per outlet per week across nearly 50 sub-channels.
This report provides highly granular future forecasts and historic market data to aid market and strategic planning.
This report will help you to assess the impact of economic recession and recovery on foodservice market growth.
Key Market Issues
The foodservice sector in Philippines is largely unorganized with several independent restaurants and small food outlets, which form the major part of the foodservice sector
Despite the increasing number of internet and smartphone subscribers, the foodservice sector has lesser use of the technology. Very few full-service restaurants or QSR chains have used the online media as a way to connect to the consumer.
The Philippines is a growing economy and it has a large young population with high unemployment rate of 7%. Moreover, the availability of skilled labor is also scarce for the foodservice sector.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Brothers Burger, Inc, Tapa King, Congo Grille, Prime Pacific Grill Corporation, Goldilocks Bakeshop, Yellow Cab Pizza Co, Greenwich Pizza Corporation, Jollibee Foods Corporation (Foodservice), Pancake House, Inc., Max's Restaurant Inc
