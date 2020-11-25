Philippine Outsourcing Company MCVO Talent Outsourcing Services Opens Sales Office in Chicago, IL, USA

Metro Manila, Philippines -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2020 -- MCVO Talent Outsourcing Services, one of the top BPO companies in the Philippines, officially opens its sales arm in Chicago, IL, USA. The company hopes that this will help them better reach and help small businesses in the USA that are looking for reliable outsourced staff and services.



MCVO Talent Outsourcing Services is a BPO company in the Philippines established in 2017 by a Philippine-born entrepreneur based in Chicago, IL, USA. As the COO of Zookbinders, Cherry Orlina Stubler ventured into outsourcing some of their business processes to talented technical staff in the Philippines. Starting with Web Development and Marketing, they later outsourced Customer Service, Accounting, Graphic Design, and Web Design.



After building a team of 20 outsourced staff, Cherry and her business partner, Zookbinders' CEO Mark Zucker, recognized the opportunity to share the benefits of outsourcing with other businesses in the USA. They started MCVO Talent Outsourcing Services to connect businesses with highly qualified outsourced talents in the Philippines.



To further strengthen their reach and engagement with clients and partners in the USA, the company officially opens its sales and management office in Chicago, IL. Located in 151, S Pfingsten Rd, Deerfield, IL 60015, United States, MCVO's Chicago office is manned by the company's executives and sales managers who will handle outsourcing service inquiries, requests, and onboarding.



With American managers and sales personnel, MCVO Talent Outsourcing Services is able to ensure that the needs and expectations of its US clients are sufficiently and effectively met. Our US executives who understand how American businesses operate can provide you with the best service package recommendations.



To date, MCVO Talent Outsourcing Services offers full-time, part-time, and project-based talents for the following functions: Accounting/Bookkeeping, Customer Service, Data Entry, Digital Marketing, Graphic Design, Human Resources, Photo Editing, Software Development, Telemarketing, Video Editing, Virtual Assistant, and Web Design. Interested businesses are encouraged to book a call or consultation so they can get comprehensive service recommendations and estimates.



MCVO Talent Outsourcing Services is a fast-growing BPO company in the Philippines based in the Makati Central Business District in Manila, and with a sales office in Chicago, IL, USA. The company offers a wide range of outsourcing services that are accomplished by highly qualified talents.



Email: info@mcvotalent.com



Unit 411 Melbourne Residences

11 Gil Puyat Ave., Palanan,

Makati, 1235

Metro Manila, Philippines

Tel #: 02 8395 7198



151 S Pfingsten Rd

Deerfield, IL 60015

United States

Tel #: 847-452-6550