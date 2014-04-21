Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Philippines Express Delivery and Logistics Market Outlook to 2017 - Maturing Market Sustained by Surging E-Commerce Activity". The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.



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The report titled ‘Philippines Express Delivery and Logistics Market Outlook to 2017 – Maturing Market Sustained by Surging E-Commerce Activity’ presents a comprehensive analysis of the industry aspects by transaction volume of domestic and international express delivery and logistics market, road, air, sea, cargo handling, third party logistics, corporate and retail clients. The report also entails the market share analysis and company profiles of major players. The future analysis, trends and developments, government regulations and segmentation by type of service have also been discussed in the industry research report.



The express and logistics service involves the movement and transport of the documents, parcels, goods, materials, products which include the management of freight, storage, packaging and inventory management. The goods are transported by the basic modes of transportation which includes land, water, air and rail. The technological advancements and trade together have contributed to the growth of logistics industry in the Philippines, where express and logistics companies play a key role in the export and import of commodities in the country.



The total express delivery and logistics market recorded transaction volume worth USD illion in 2012 which grew from USD million in 2007. It has been observed that the transportation, communication and storage sector (TCS) in the Philippines experienced highest growth of ~% among the various service sectors in 2012. Philippines logistics market is segmented by industry type and includes freight transport by road, ocean and air, storage and warehousing, and value added services. The logistics market in the country is largely dominated by road freight forwarding industry. Freight transport by road is mainly utilized for domestic transport of goods and commodities by various industry sectors in the Philippines. Freight transport by road industry contributed a share of ~% to the overall logistics market in 2012



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Since a greater percentage of domestic and foreign commerce are by sea and air, the effectiveness of the aviation and maritime transportation has become ever more significant to the growth of the logistics market. The maritime industry in the country is one of the essential component for attaining growth and socio-economic progress. The country consists of more than 7,100 islands and the sea and coastal water transport helps in linking the islands and helps in the import and export of essential goods and commodities. The archipelagic nature of the country has led to the evolvement of an efficient maritime industry in the Philippines.



The key players which dominate the express delivery and logistics market in the Philippines include Luzon Brokerage Corporation (LBC) Express, 2Go Logistics, TNT Express, United Parcel Service (UPS), Air Freight 2100, Deutsche Post DHL and FedEx. These companies contribute significantly to regional development by linking geographically remote areas to the major countries across the world. Express and logistics services offered by the logistics firms enable various industrial sectors to utilize swift delivery services which are particularly important in facilitating their participation in export markets.



The overall express delivery and logistics market in the Philippines is projected to witness revenue worth USD million by 2017, augmenting at a CAGR of % during 2012-2017. Growing international trade is expected to propel the number of transactions generated by the logistics market in the near future. The exports of goods are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2012-2017, with the value of total exports of commodities projected to reach USD million in 2017, growing from USD million in 2012. Largest exported commodities in the coming years will be electronic products, petroleum products, copper concentrates, iron ore and other food products.



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