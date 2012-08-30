Philippines Mining Report 2012 - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Philippines Mining Report 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2012 -- The Philippines' mining sector is set to rise in value from US$3.2bn in 2010 to US$7.8bn in 2016. We have a very positive overall outlook for the country's mining industry, but hold a cautious medium-term view regarding the country's political and security risks. We believe that the current Aquino administration is able to eventually overcome these shortcomings and can set the foundation for substantial growth in the future. President Aquino in late 2011 called for the creation of a new comprehensive national mining policy aimed at resolving current mining law problems.
