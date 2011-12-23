New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2011 -- GlobalData's new report, "Philips Respironics, Inc. Market Share Analysis" provides in-depth information on Philips Respironics, Inc.'s market position in the different medical equipment markets it operates in. The report provides Philips Respironics, Inc. market share information in four key market categories - Respiratory Disposables, Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems, Respiratory Devices and Respiratory Measurement Devices. The report also provides data and information on the overall competitive landscape of the markets, the company operates in. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, locations and subsidiaries, financial deals and other key developments.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Global company shares (in Revenues) information for the key markets Philips Respironics, Inc. operates in - Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices.
- Philips Respironics, Inc.'s company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key countries the company has presence in - Australia, China, India, Japan, France, Germany, Spain, United Kingdom, Italy, United States, Canada and Brazil.
- Philips Respironics, Inc.'s company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key market categories the company has presence in - Respiratory Disposables, Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems, Respiratory Devices and Respiratory Measurement Devices.
- All the key data-points are for 2010 and cover all the key regions - North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific and South and Central America.
- Global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, and locations and subsidiaries.
- The company profile is also supplemented with a SWOT Analysis with in-depth information and analysis of the company's value proposition and the business climate it operates in..
- Comprehensive coverage of the latest financial deals involving the company and its subsidiaries
Why get this report?
- Develop sales and marketing strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the markets, Philips Respironics, Inc. operates in.
- Plan your competition strategies by identifying the company's shares in the markets and geographic regions it operates in.
- Design your own inorganic growth and business-collaboration strategies by understanding the financial deals your competitors are involved in.
- Advance your understanding of the competitive landscape and the competitors by leveraging on the data and information provided in the report.
