Phillip Poston of Hytrol Conveyors Interviewed on Manufacturing Revival Radio Sponsored by Seegrid

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Manufacturing Revival Radio, a weekly podcast about the resurgence of American manufacturing, interviewed special Phillip Poston Manager of Marketing. Todd Schnick and Todd Youngblood hosts of the radio program interviewed the material handling leader. Seegrid, maker of automated guided vehicles (AGVs) for the material handling industry, sponsored the show.



Poston explained, “Hytrol is the largest conveyer manufacturer in North America. We are unique in that we only go to market through integration partners. We don’t sell direct to the customer because we know that our integration partner network can be in better position for the customer than anybody who sells direct. We have over 100 locations of integrated partners serving our customers.”



Manufacturing Revival Radio is a weekly podcast about the resurgence of American manufacturing. The hosts interviewed thought leaders and innovators who are pushing the boundaries of what is possible with manufacturing in the 21st Century — both in the U.S. and around the globe. Manufacturing.net is a syndication partner of Manufacturing Revival Radio. Seegrid is proud to have industry experts to discuss these topics and critical issues.



To listen to the entire podcast, go to: http://www.seegrid.com/sites/default/files/Phillip%20Poston%20EDITED.mp3.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Recently named Manufacturer of the Year, Seegrid was also awarded the Gold Medal Award at the WBT Innovation Marketplace 2013 competitive event. Seegrid was named to the Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers. Seegrid is a Finalist for the 2014 Edison Award in the Applied Technology category and Industrial Productivity sub-category. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation - USA

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500