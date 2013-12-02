Phillips Maintenance Contractors Launches Efforts to Extend Maintenance Services

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Statistics from Forbes indicate 54 percent of homeowners around the world are planning some type of home improvement project during the coming year, an increase of 7 percent compared to last year. Such endeavors range in magnitude from simple plumbing repainting to entire home remodels. Having been in the home maintenance industry for 30 years, the staff of Phillips Maintenance Contractors London Ltd. is well aware of these current construction trends. They have launched efforts to extend their full array of repair and renovation services to residents and business owners throughout the Greater London area.



Tom Fairweather of Phillips Maintenance Contractors explained, "We offer complete residential and commercial services including construction, painting and decorating, roofing, plumbing and electrical installation and repair, locksmith services and much more. Our fields of expertise apply to both interior and exterior projects regardless of size and difficulty. Every member of our team is fully trained and certified in their area of skill, and we have tradesmen available for any type of maintenance work imaginable."



Research reveals kitchens and bathrooms are the primary focus of the majority of homeowners' anticipated renovations. An estimated 83 percent state they intend to improve the appearance and functionality of these rooms. Though those falling into this category can easily envision their newly designed rooms once the work is complete, Fairweather pointed out the numerous other considerations that must be taken into account before work begins. They must first determine whether they want to expand a room outward or lose square footage in other rooms by spreading inward. Some only want to work with their existing space to create a more streamlined room.



He noted a vast majority of remodels need extensive plumbing and electrical revisions before new fixtures and upgraded appliances can be installed. Some older homes require complete electrical panel upgrades to accommodate modern appliances; furthermore, pipes may also need to be refitted. Adding new bathrooms often requires installation of higher capacity water heaters. New rooms also need to be tapped into the home's existing heating and air conditioning system unless clients prefer installing a more modern and energy efficient ductless system.



Aside from the figures pertaining to planned home improvements, millions of dollars are spent annually on emergency repairs with burst pipes, clogged drains, malfunctioning heating and air conditioning systems and storm damaged roofs and windows being among the leading complaints home and business owners report. Fairweather affirmed Phillips Maintenance Contractors have emergency staff on call around the clock to assist with such situations.



Fairweather concluded, "We can help with all aspects of repairs and remodeling. We require our technicians to have at least 4 years experience in their area of expertise before allowing them to be part of our team. Additionally, we ensure they undergo continued education to stay abreast of the latest regulations and safety standards applying to any type of work we offer. Potential clients can contact us through our website, www.pmclondon.com, or they can reach us via phone. Our emergency number is listed on our website for dire roofing, electrical and plumbing needs."



About Phillips Maintenance Contractors London Ltd.

Established in 1983, Phillips Maintenance Contractors provides a full range of interior and exterior property maintenance services throughout London and the South East. Their staff is skilled in residential and commercial needs. Client satisfaction is their top priority; they have built an excellent reputation among their clients by completing their projects on time and on budget. Potential clients can view their full line of services at http://www.pmclondon.com.